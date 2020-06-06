Iran, Tunisia review developing bilateral ties

During the meeting, both sides discussed the latest regional and international developments and reinforcing cooperation in international communities.

They also underlined presenting both countries' potentials to businessmen and the private sector.

Iranian diplomat and Tunisian minister conferred on current crises in the region and North Africa, namely those in Libya.

They stressed solving these crises without foreigners' interference and based on intra-Libya talks.

Reviewing ways to take advantage of health and pharmaceutical infrastructures in the COVID-19 era and also Iran's scientific and technical achievements in different fields were among other topics reviewed by Sheibani and Erray.

Both sides highlighted the importance of reinforcing parliamentary ties and forming a parliamentary friendship association.

Earlier on March 23, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied said saving people’s lives requires orchestrated cooperation in the world, adding that the US' cruel sanctions contradict humanitarian and UN regulations.

Iran has no limitation for developing cooperation with Tunisia, he said, urging for taking advantage of potentials.

Stressing the fact that the US Administration has escalated cruel measures against the Iranian nation, President Rouhani said preventing sending drug, humanitarian aid and banking ties for fulfilling Iranians' needs is in contradiction with humanitarian and UN regulations.

Iranian president urged other countries to condemn US' inhumane acts, saying Tunisia as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is responsible for taking strides to call on the international community to stand against cruel and inhuman sanctions.

President Rouhani also described as important developing regional and international cooperation between Iran and Tunisia and both countries’ efforts in line with establishing peace and security in the region and defending oppressed Palestinians’ rights.

