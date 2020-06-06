Iran, Spain underline developing police diplomacy

Shirzad elaborated on police diplomacy and international police activities, saying Iranian police have always emphasized accelerating Iranian nationals’ demands in other countries especially those in Interpol member-states.

He also explained Iranian police aims and missions in the international sector and promoting joint interactions in various countries.

Shirzad presented his suggestions for reinforcing relations and taking advantage of the Spanish embassy's capacities.

Busquets, for his part, expressed readiness for creating opportunities and removing obstacles aiming to achieve goals.

