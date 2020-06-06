Iran, Iraq’s Kurdistan region resume border trade

Delegations from both sides convened in western Iranian city of Marivan last week and they decided to open the border market observing the health protocols.

The trucks have to pass sanitizing tunnels at both sides of the border. While Iran is rendering the service free of charge, the Iraqi Kurdistan region is charging the trucks at the other side of the border, Jafari said.

No decision has been made yet for the passengers to be able to cross the border, he said, adding that any such decision has to be made by the Iraqi central government and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

