Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi appointed Border Guards Commander

According to the IRIP, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei approved the proposal made by Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Brigadier-General Hossein Ashtari to that effect.

Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi replaces Brigadier-General Qassem Rezaei.

Meanwhile, Brigadier-General Rezaei was appointed as Deputy Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police on May 5, 2020, at the proposal of the IRIP Commander and the approval of the Supreme Leader.

3266**1416

