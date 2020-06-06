Official: Iranian safari launches resume trip to UAE ports

Speaking to IRNA, Khorshid Gazderazi said UAE has issued permission for safari launches’ commute requiring new protocols.

Safari launches should adopt a lawyer and representative in the UAE, he added.

The launches can leave Bushehr ports and docks in Dubai ports. They will have three days for loading goods and receiving permit to exit, he noted.

Based on UAE’s new protocols, in order to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus, Iranian sailors should be under 60, he said, adding that they are not allowed to get in touch with ports’ staff.

Gazderazi said importing goods by sailors is an opportunity for free trade supplying necessary goods.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish