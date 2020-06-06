Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 6

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, US release prisoners

Iran and the United States exchanged prisoners on Thursday in a deal involving an Iranian doctor and a US Navy veteran.

- Russia defends Iran satellite launch against US opposition

Russia defended Iran’s right to launch a satellite, dismissing US claims that Tehran was defying the UN Resolution 2231 endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers by sending it into space.

- Iranian cargo vessel sinks off Iraqi coast

A senior official from Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said an Iranian cargo ship carrying construction materials and ceramic tiles has sunk off the Iraqi coast.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Imam Khomeini is still alive among us: Leader

Iranians on Wednesday marked 31 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying the founder of the Islamic Republic shattered the myth of the invincibility of superpowers.

- Palestinians protest against Zionist regime’s annexation plan

Palestinians in the West Bank on Friday rallied to mark 53 years since the Zionist regime’s occupation and protest against the regime’s plans to annex part of the territory.

- Arsenal contact Arshavin over potential move for Azmoun: Report

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has reportedly contacted his former Gunners teammate Andrey Arshavin over a potential move for Zenit St. Petersburg’s Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Global music streaming providers offering Hossein Alizadeh’s “Radif Navazi”

Several international music streaming and media services providers, including Spotify in Sweden and Rockol in Italy, are offering “Radif Navazi” (Playing Radifs), an educational album of Iranian traditional music by tar virtuoso Hossein Alizadeh.

- FFIRI removes sport minister from its statutes

The Secretary General of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Mehdi Mohammad Nabi said that the name of Sports and Youths Minister Masoud Soltanifar has been removed from the new Statutes of the federation.

- Tehran’s historical towers turn off lights in honor of Imam Khomeini

Tehran’s historical towers turned off lights on June 2 and remained dark to commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Revolution.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Changes in Iran's CB Forex market policy

G​overnor of the Central Bank of Iran says the bank has put an end to the unreasonable practice of injecting foreign currency into the market to control forex rates.

- Tehran share market offers an opportunity to foreign investors

The remarkable performance of Iran’s share market in recent months can attract foreign investors, the deputy foreign minister for economic affairs said.

- Transactions with Eurasian Economic Union at $2.1b since PTA came into effect

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union have traded $2.11 billion worth of goods since Oct. 27, 2019, when the preferential trade agreement between the two sides came into effect, according to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

9376**1416

