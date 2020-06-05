IAEA's new report indicates continued verification for Iran, envoy says

Talking to reporters late on Friday, he added that the report on nuclear technical developments refers to the following breakthroughs:

Iran's heavy water production exceeds 130 tons and reaches 132.6 tons;

Using new machines, including enrichment with I. R 4, I. R 5, I. R 6, R 6, I. R. S, I. R. S 6, and I. R. 2. M machines in research and development lines;

Enrichment of uranium up to 4.5% and beyond the set limit in JCPOA;

Production of 1571.6 kg of enriched uranium, which is 550.7 kg more than the March's report, and 1356.5 kg of which is uranium with a richness of 4.5%.

Ghariabadi further noted that following points have also been mentioned in the IAEA's report:

Continuation of verification and monitoring activities under the special conditions caused by coronavirus and proper cooperation of Iran in this field;

Continuation of temporary and voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol by Iran and the continued continuation of verification of the Protocol declarations by the agency;

Continuation of verification of non-diversion of nuclear materials declared in Iran by the Agency; and

The fact that the IAEA has verified and monitored Iran's nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

Following the unilateral withdrawal of Iran from the JCPOA, Iran tried to maintain the nuclear deal on the condition that other parties to the agreement comply with their commitments under the deal, but after a lapse of nearly two years and European parties' failure to uphold commitments to preserve Iran's economic benefits, Iran began steps to reduce its commitments over a 60-day period.

