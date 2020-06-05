Pakistani, Syrian ministers discuss Al-Nusra Front’s terrorist acts against Muslim holy sites

According to official statement Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri during a telephonic conversation with his Syrian counterpart Mohammed Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed said the people of Pakistan have an emotional attachment to Syria, the land of the Prophets, the Ahl al-Bayt, the Companions and the Saints.

He expressed Pakistani people's grief over the desecration of the shrine of Hazrat Umar bin Abdul Aziz.

The statement added the Syrian Minister said the terrorist organization Al-Nusra Front has also desecrated other shrines in Idlib as the city remained under their control for a long period.

He said the Syrian government has begun construction and decoration of the shrine to be opened for pilgrims soon.

He said emotions of Pakistani people in this regard are valuable and shrines of saints will be taken care of.

For last some days a fake news is being spread in Pakistani media, that another sect of Islam is behind the destruction of holy shrine of the Muslims in Syria’s Idlib.

However, for past many years terrorist organizations like Daesh and Al-Nasra Front have been destroying and disrespecting holy sites of Muslims in Iran and Syria.

The recent fake video gone viral in the media of such crime is an attempt to create misunderstandings among different sects of Islam.

