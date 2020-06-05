Shamkhani: Prisoner swap not result of talks with US

“#Trump's situation is so disaster; in international arena, catastrophe of Covid management & racist arson inside the US,” Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

“His team has no choice but to portray false successes for him,” he added.

“The exchange of prisoners is not the result of negotiations & no talks will happen in future,” Iran's top security official noted.

After, the US prisoner in Iran was released, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account: "So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!"

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced that Michael White, who was imprisoned on security charges in Iran, was released on Thursday and will join his family soon.

Abbas Mousavi said that White compensated the plaintiffs and was released with Islamic kindness and left Iran on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: "We achieved humanitarian swap *despite* your subordinates' efforts, @realDonaldTrump.”

"And we had a deal when you entered office. Iran & other JCPOA participants never left the table, he added.

"Your advisors—most fired by now—made a dumb bet."

"Up to you to decide *when* you want to fix it," Zarif noted.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish