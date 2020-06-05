FM Zarif to Trump: Iran, JCPOA parties never left table

"We achieved humanitarian swap *despite* your subordinates' efforts, @realDonaldTrump," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"And we had a deal when you entered office. Iran & other JCPOA participants never left the table, he added.

"Your advisors—most fired by now—made a dumb bet."

"Up to you to decide *when* you want to fix it," Zarif noted.

"Pleased that Dr. Majid Taheri and Mr. White will soon be joining their families," Zarif earlier wrote on his Twitter account.

"Prof. Sirous Asgari was happily reunited with his family on Weds. This can happen for all prisoners,” he added.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account: "So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!"

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced that Michael White, who was imprisoned on security charges in Iran, was released on Thursday and will join his family soon.

Abbas Mousavi said that White compensated the plaintiffs and was released with Islamic kindness and left Iran on Thursday.

Mousavi said that after coronavirus spread, according to the order of the head of the Judiciary Branch Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeesi, White was given furlough, but as long as he had no one in Iran, he was handed over to the US interests section in Iran, i.e. the Embassy of Switzerland.

