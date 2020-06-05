Iran calls for removal of US sanctions imposed on Syria

Iran has described the increase in sanctions on the Syrian people as an illegal and inhumane move, the senior Iranian diplomat stated.

The most negative consequences of the sanctions will be on the Syrian people and ordinary citizens, he underlined.

Mousavi termed the sanction as an inhumane act that directly puts human rights in jeopardy.

Iran has announced its support for the Syrian government and people; he said, adding that the sanctions must be lifted so that the Syrians can meet their basic needs and reconstruct the damage caused by terrorist attacks on Syrian infrastructure.

