Iranian cargo ship sinks in Iraqi waters

On June 2, 2020, Behbahan's cargo ship was heading to Umm Qasr Port from Khorramshahr port city in southwest Iran when the incident occurred, the official added.

The vessel was loaded with construction and ceramic materials, he further noted.

He announced the number of crew members as seven, noting since the incident took place in Iraq, we have not yet been informed of the exact cause of the accident and the possible casualties,

Iran is following up the issue; he said, adding that the country is consulting with Iraq to dispatch a team of marine experts to the scene.

The details of the incident will be announced once the investigations are completed, he underlined.

