Imam Khomeini’s departure anniv. observed in Beijing

Cultural Attaché of Iran in China Abbasali Vafaei described the departure anniversary of Imam as a historic day.

The steps taken by Him was very great and the Islamic Revolution could be considered as one of the Islamic gifts, he underlined.

Thanks to the insightful thoughts of Imam Khomeini, today Iran enjoys humanity and freedom, he further noted.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictatorial powers across the world.

