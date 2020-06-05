Jun 5, 2020, 9:38 AM
Russia' UN envoy backs Iran's right to missile program

New York, June 5, IRNA – Russian Ambassador to UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya on Friday slammed allegations stating Iran has breached the UN resolution in 2015 through the launch of the satellite.

The United States' prolonged attempts to deprive Iran of the benefits of a peaceful space program under false pretences could be regarded as a serious concern and deep regret, he added.

He termed the US allegations against the launch of the satellite, which was carried out on April 22, 2020, as misleading.

Iran has never had nuclear weapons; he said adding, the country does not have them currently, and we do not expect it to have them in the future.

Earlier,  Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has noted that Iran's defensive missile program has nothing to do with the 2231 Resolution since Iranian missile has not basically been designed for carrying nuclear arms.

