Iran releases American convict due to Islamic kindness: Spox

Abbas Mousavi said that White compensated the plaintiffs and was released with Islamic kindness and left Iran on Thursday.

Mousavi said that after coronavirus spread, according to the order of the head of the Judiciary Branch Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeesi, White was given furlough, but as long as he had no one in Iran, he was handed over to the US interests section in Iran, i.e. the Embassy of Switzerland.

As he had some symptoms of the virus, he was totally examined and after making sure that he was not sick, he freedom verdict was implemented.

He added that Iranian scientist Majid Taheri, detained in the US, has been released from jails.

Mousavi thanked the Judiciary Branch, Ministry of Intelligence, the Secretariat of the Supreme Security Council, and Swiss Embassy in Tehran for close cooperation in order to free Taheri and White.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to the upcoming return of the Iranian hostage to Iran, saying Iranian hostages in the US should come home.

"Pleased that Dr. Majid Taheri and Mr. White will soon be joining their families," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Prof. Sirous Asgari was happily reunited with his family on Weds. This can happen for all prisoners,” he added.

“No need for cherry picking. Iranian hostages held in—and on behalf of—the US should come home,” the Iranian foreign minister noted.

Zarif earlier said prisoner swap between Iran and the US has no problem and "we do not need holding negotiations", adding that prisoner swap will be made with coordination of the US' Interests Section in Tehran.

On Wednesday, Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari who was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was released upon the efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and returned home.

Dr. Asgari, 59, was taken to custody in the United States in November 2019 on charges of circumventing the US trade sanctions, but, he was re-arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite acquittal by the US court of justice.

