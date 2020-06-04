Zarif: Iranian hostages in US should come home

"Pleased that Dr. Majid Taheri and Mr. White will soon be joining their families," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Prof. Sirous Asgari was happily reunited with his family on Weds. This can happen for all prisoners,” he added.

“No need for cherry picking. Iranian hostages held in—and on behalf of—the US should come home,” the Iranian foreign minister noted.

Zarif earlier said prisoner swap between Iran and the US has no problem and "we do not need holding negotiations", adding that prisoner swap will be made with coordination of the US' Interests Section in Tehran.

On Wednesday, Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari who was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was released upon the efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and returned home.

Dr. Asgari, 59, was taken to custody in the United States in November 2019 on charges of circumventing the US trade sanctions, but, he was re-arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite acquittal by the US court of justice.

