Qalibaf: Imam Khomeini forced US knee away the oppressed neck

Imam Khomeini shoed the world that it is possible to remove the US’ knee away from the neck of the oppressed people and slapped them in their face so that they forget occupation, coup and plunder.

In recent days, American people poured into streets to protest against the death of George Floyd - a black man who was unarmed and died at the hands of police putting pressure on his throat until he choked.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry had said, "Iran regrets the tragic murder of black Americans, denounces deadly racial profiling in the United States & urges the authorities to do justice for every case."

"The protestors' voice must be heard. In doing so, suppressing the suffering of Americans & #PressFreedom must URGENTLY be stopped," it added.

In another development earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message referred to the brutal killing of a black man by the US police, and said the US Administration even glorifies systematic racism and white supremacism.

In the meantime, some 240 members of Iran's parliament issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning the US police racial terrorism against American people.

