Iran, Serbia emphasize boosting transportation relations

Z. Mihajlović highlighted developing cooperation with Iran in various fields.

She also praised Iran's principled position with regard to defending Serbian territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

She also referred to facilitating cooperation between Iranian and Serbian construction companies.

She described Iran-Serbia air transportation agreement as an important factor in developing tourism, and cooperation in agricultural and economic fields.

Hassanpour, for his part, elaborated on the importance of recent phone call between Iranian and Serbian presidents.

He underscored both sides’ independence in foreign policy field and the firm determination for reinforcing bilateral relations.

He expressed Iran’s readiness for reinforcing cooperation in agriculture, food industry, education, information technology, tourism, mine and construction fields.

Iranian diplomat stressed the need for facilitating visa issuance and launching direct flight between Tehran and Belgrade aiming to exchange tourists.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić underlined Iran’s readiness for transferring anti-COVID experiences to Serbia, saying the US cruel sanctions will not disturb economic ties between the two countries.

Referring to Iran’s success and planning in fighting coronavirus such as producing diagnostics test kits by Iranian knowledge-based companies, President Rouhani said Iran is ready to share experiences and to maintain scientific and technology cooperation with Serbia.

Meanwhile, Vučić said Serbia is against imposing sanctions and pressure on Iran, he said,

We should take advantage of opportunities for developing cooperation in trade, scientific, cultural, technology, tourism and academic fields, he added.

