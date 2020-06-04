Diplomat: National efforts result in reopening Bazargan border

Speaking to IRNA, Soltanzadeh said it was a good news for those who are active in transportation, exports and imports fields.

The border points have been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, he added.

Reopening the border was the result of phone diplomacy of officials in various levels and even the phone conversation between Iranian and Turkish presidents.

He went on to say that both sides followed up boosting rail transportation capacity through Razi- Kapıköy and implementing the plan to exchange trucks in an isolated environment in Sari Su border market.

Referring to the fact that Bazargan Customs is the first and the most important gate between Iran and Turkey to Europe which is now active for 24 hours and through which over 1,000 trucks are exchanged, he hoped that the capacity of the border can increase development volume to 30 billion per year.

Earlier, Head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said reopening Bazargan and Habur borders by Turkish Trade Minister will cause development in trade relations.

In addition to continuation of exchanging goods through railway, road transportation will also play a significant role in boosting trade interactions, Vaezi said.

Expressing happiness that the outbreak of coronavirus could not stop developing Iran-Turkey ties, he hoped for reinforcing relations by observing health protocols.

Bazargan Customs House is the most important Iranian ground border for importing from and exporting to Turkey.

