Martyrdom operations affected by Imam Khomeini’s ideas

The office of Iran’s cultural attaché in Beirut held an online event on the occasion of 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise.

The participants said that religious synergy, emphasis on knowing the new issues of the Islamic World, sensitivity to issues of the Muslims, and following the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet’s household were among the characteristic of Imam Khomeini.

One of the close followers of Imam Khomeini, Mohammad-Hassan Rahimian said that Imam Khomeini was not afraid of any power or person in the world whatsoever.

Amal Movement leader's political deputy Khalil Hamdan said in meeting that the relations between Imam Khomeini and Imam Musa Sadr started in Qom when Sadr was a student there.

He said that he knew Imam Khomeini long before meeting him, adding that the World Arrogance has always tried to hit and hurt the Arab and Islamic leaders, including Imam Khomeini and Imam Musa Sadr and many others.

Previous representative of Supreme Leader in Lebanon Isa Tabataei said that when Israel attacked and occupied Lebanon and committed crimes like Sabra and Satilla massacres, Imam Khomeini made more emphasis on resistance against the Zionists’ crimes, following that martyrdom operations increased.

