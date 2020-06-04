Belarus marks Imam Khomeini departure anniversary

Speaking in the ceremony, Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari said the most significant characteristic of Imam Khomeini was his honesty and his simple lifestyle.

Imam Khomeini brought independence and dignity for Iranians, he said adding that revival of the Islamic Awakening, fighting oppression and keeping the Palestinian issue alive were among measures taken by the Founder of the Islamic Republic in foreign policy field.

Imam Khomeini who founded freedom and progress on the basis of religion trusted people everywhere and in every situation.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictatorial powers across the world.

