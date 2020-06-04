Rouhani urges people to observe & adapt to protective protocols to avoid resurgence of pandemic

Speaking in the expert ant-COVID19 committee on Thursday, Rouhani underlined the importance of monitoring implementation of health instructions, saying planning should be made in a way that people could continue economic and social activities, adapting their lifestyle to the protective protocols.

Meanwhile, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki presented a report of the last situation of COVID19 disease.

Head of Iranian Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that some 59 more Iranians died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 8,071.

He said that and 127,485 people out of a total of 164,270 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, but regretfully the total number of deaths reached 8,071.

Jahanpour said that 3,574 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

