London meeting: Imam Khomeini most influential leader of 20th century

During the virtual meeting which was screened by YouTube, Facebook, Ahl-e-Bait TV, Hedayat TV and Euronews, 11 Muslim and Christian scholars from Canada, Iran, Australia and the UK elaborated on the impacts of Imam Khomeini’s ideologies in the world.

Head of the Islamic Center of England Hashem Mousavi said that before the Islamic Revolution, it was always mentioned that Islam is not capable of controlling the society.

But Imam Khomeini proved Islam’s capability to control the society and the government, he added.

What Imam Khomeini did was like creating big waves in an ocean, he noted.

Meanwhile, UK political analyst Rodney Shakespeare termed Imam Khomeini as a bigger leader than Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King.

He welcomed Imam Khomeini’s idea of replacing economic system with a system which free Islam and Muslims from poverty.

Meanwhile, an activist from Bahrain Saeed Shahabi said that in fact Imam Khomeini changed the path of history.

In the meantime, Secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution Saeed-Reza Ameli termed Imam Khomeini as man of century, saying he appeared when the world was dominated by secular systems.

He noted that Imam Khomeini was a philosopher, cleric, political leader and gnostic.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictatorial powers across the world.

