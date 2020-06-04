Imam Khomeini’s character surpassed borders: South African FM

Naledi Pandor said that Iran is a country that has based its diplomatic policies on independence, which has been an inspiration for many developing countries.

Pandor said that the foreign policy of Iran is a reflection of its national identity, and that people of Iran should be proud of their history enormously.

She said Iran is one of the oldest countries in the world and is praiseworthy in literature, medicine, engineering, and sciences. It reminds me of the people who knew who they were and what they fought for, which is the biggest freedom.

She said that one of the teachings of Imam Khomeini was that every man and women should decide its own fate, and hoped that this will happen one day for everyone.

Imam Khomeini’s measures enabled the Iranians to decide their own fate, she said.

The event was held by the Embassy of Iran in Pretoria, South Africa, on the occasion of the 31 anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise and the 57th anniversary of the massacre that took place in Iran on 5 and 6 June 1963 to discuss the role of Imam Khomeini and Nelson Mandela in the future of the world. About 15,000 protesters were kicked by the Shah’s forces and tanks in Tehran, Qom, Shiraz, Mashhad, and Varamin.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish