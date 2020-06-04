Qalibaf says Iran willing to develop parliamentary ties with China

In his message to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China Li Zhanshu, Qalibaf underlined the importance of reinforcing parliamentary cooperation and developing friendly relations.

Iranian Parliament is ready to strengthen parliamentary ties with China, he added.

Emphasizing the significant role of parliaments in promoting political and economic cooperation, he wished success and happiness for Chinese government and people.

Earlier, Li Zhanshu congratulated Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf’s election as Iran's new parliament speaker and called for expansion of relations between the two legislative bodies.

Saying that, in the past years, the relations between Tehran and Beijing have been on the rise, Li added China-Iran relations are strategic and long-term.

Li said that he is willing to expand relations between the Committee of the National People's Congress and Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis).

