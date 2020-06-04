Events of June 1963 were not usual: President Rouhani

President Rouhani said he was there when men and women of Qom took to the streets shouting “Either Khomeini or Death”, adding a group of people were killed on that day.

Rouhani said that at the same time, people of Tehran, Varamin, Pishva, and Baqer-Abad were killed. People closed down their businesses and took to the streets. Many people and religious scholars were arrested.

He said that one of the people close to the Shah has written that the Shah was ready and would have escaped if the riots had continued till midnight.

On 5 and 6 June 1963, about 15,000 protesters were kicked by the Shah’s forces and tanks in Tehran, Qom, Shiraz, Mashhad, and Varamin.

