Official: 59 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

He said that and 127,485 people out of a total of 164,270 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, but regretfully the total number of deaths reached 8,071.

Jahanpour said that 3,574 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 59 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,569 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 1,019,362 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish