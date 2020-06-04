Imam Khomeini thought of independent, stable political system: Minister

Abbas Salehi made the remark in the webinar about the role of Imam Khomeini and Nelson Mandela in the future of the world, held by the Embassy of Iran in Pretoria, South Africa.

The event was held on the occasion of anniversary of the massacre that took place in Iran on 5 and 6 June 1963. About 15,000 protesters were kicked by the Shah’s forces and tanks in Tehran, Qom, Shiraz, Mashhad, and Varamin.

Imam Khomeini’s grandson Hassan Khomeini, Supreme Leader’s Advisor Ali-Akbar Velayati, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and some other political and intellectual figures attended the webinar.

Salehi said that in Iran held five elections in the first year to form the pillars of the republic systems.

He said that Mandela and Imam Khomeini had similar characters; they were both law-abiding and extremely brave.

He said Mandela fought racism for 67 years and went to prison for 27 years. The social system and management in South Africa had a role model like Mandela.

