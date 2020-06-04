Qalibaf says Iran keen on further parliamentary ties with Russia

Qalibaf made the expression in response to the message of congratulations from Chairman of Russia's State Duma Volodin Viaсheslav on his election as parliament speaker.

On May 28, Qalibaf with 230 votes out of a total of 264 was chosen as new speaker for the new Parliament whose representatives were elected after the February elections in Iran.

Qalibaf said that Iran's Majlis is ready to follow up active mechanism for joint high parliamentary commission which will accelerate implementation of mutual agreements.

Continuation of bilateral constructive parliamentary talks will play a leading role in strengthening friendly relations in the international and regional arenas, Qalibaf noted.

Qalibaf wished prosperity and success for the friendly Russian nation and government.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish