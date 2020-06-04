Artist, elites should glorify self-sacrifice of medical staff: Gov’t Spox

Ali Rabiei referred to the video that shows Cuban-American Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada painting a mural of the masked face of Dr. Ydel fonso Deco who lost his life in fighting the coronavirus in New York City, and said some countries even fake histories to create national heroes.

He added in the COVID-19 outbreaks numerable heroes emerged from the medical centers: the worker that moves hospital waste, nurses, doctors, etc.

He said that artists, writers, sculptors, painters, poets, filmmakers, and the like can glorify the services made by the medical staff and their legacy for the next generations.

