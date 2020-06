Seyfollah Abutorabi told IRNA in an interview that the average age of the Iranian fathers of newborns was 33.8.

Boys outnumbered girls at birth during the mentioned period, Abutorabi said.

Last year, 1,196,135 babies were born in Iran which shows decrease while being compared with the number which has been 1,366, 509 in the preceding year, the official noted.

