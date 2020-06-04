Iranian filmmaker advances to Viva Film Festival final

Some 1551 works have been sent to Viva Film festival and Boland Nazar’s work was among 10 top ones,

Head of the public relations of the movie Mehran Namdari told IRNA that Boland Nazar’s work had earlier received awards from domestic festivals.

The VIVA Film Festival is an annual documentary film festival that is based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The festival showcases international films with ecological, religious and touristic themes, as well as youth-made films.

Meanwhile speaking to IRNA, Bland Nazar said that his work has also been sent to about 30 festivals and he is now waiting for their response.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish