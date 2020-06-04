President wary of spread of COVID-19, urges people to avoid unnecessary trips

President Rouhani made the remarks during his talks with Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki on assessment of the situation of pandemic across the country.

Describing the effective implementation of guidelines and health protocols to fight the coronavirus pandemic as successful experience in recent weeks, the president said the country has reached an acceptable level of control of the virus.

The sole way to contain the COVID-19 is to fully follow health protocols, the president stressed.

He further called on media, cyber space and TV channels to more inform people of the issue encouraging them to follow the protocols and social distancing rules.

About the outcomes of negligence of the health directives, the president said if the rules are not obeyed, the Government would be forced to restore quarantine situation again, disrupting the normal life and the entire national economy will suffer serious damages.

Rouhani appreciated the round-the-clock efforts and sacrifices of the medical personnel and the officials at the Ministry of Health to help people fight against the coronavirus in different parts of the country.

The deadly coronavirus which has radiated from Wuhan, China, in December 2019, affected over 6,550,000 people across the world, and killed more than 386,000. The number of the dead in Iran exceeded 8,000.

