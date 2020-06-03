Vaezi: Reopening Bazargan border will develop Iran-Turkey trade ties

In addition to continuation of exchanging goods through railway, road transportation will also play a significant role in boosting trade interactions, Vaezi said on Wednesday.

Expressing happiness that the outbreak of coronavirus could not stop developing Iran-Turkey ties, he hoped for reinforcing relations by observing health protocols.

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan announced on Wednesday that Bazargan and Habur borders will be reopened soon.

Speaking in a TV program, Pekcan appreciated the Iranian government’s cooperation with regard to designing and implementing health protocols which resulted in reopening of trade borders.

Iran's border with Turkey in Bazargan was shut down on February 24, as no passenger and vehicle can enter or exit the country.

Bazargan Customs House is the most important Iranian ground border for importing and exporting to and from Turkey.

