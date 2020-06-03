Iraqi PM calls for best relations with neighbors

Iraqi Prime Minister's Office in a statement quoted Al-Kadhimi as saying that the Iraqi government is seeking to develop foreign cooperation and sharing experiences.

He also pointed to coronavirus challenge, saying the world is facing a difficult situation due to economic consequences of COVID-19.

Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of making maximum efforts for fighting complicated problems with which regional states are dealing.

Based on the statement, both sides discussed the opportunity of cooperation in energy and electricity fields.

They also reviewed maintaining bilateral cooperation between two countries.

Ardakanian, for his part, emphasized establishing the highest-level of relations between Iran and Iraq.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Ardakanian held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart.

Ardakanian also met with Ali Abdul Amir Alavi, Iraq's Minister of Finance.

During his stay, Ardakanian is scheduled to hold talks with other senior Iraqi officials.

Developing Tehran-Baghdad electricity cooperation, synchronizing electricity grids, establishing cooperation in education, and developing power grids are among the topics that will be discussed by both sides.

