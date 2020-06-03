Imam Khomeini defines independence, Russian philosopher says

Speaking in the international webinar held by the Iranian Embassy in Russia, Andrey Smirnov said that Imam Khomeini stressed independence of countries from the West and the East.

Smirnov said that the West tries to expand its dominance over the world and remove any obstacle in their path, that’s why they are trying to destroy the Islamic Revolution.

But Iran opens its way on its own. Of course it doesn’t mean that Iran is alone; it has a lot of friends in the world, he added.

Iran doesn’t follow other countries’ economic methods; it has its own model, which infuriates some other countries, he added.

Intellectuals from Iran, Argentina, Russia, Armenia, and Kazakhstan participated in the webinar.

