Imam Khomeini’s teachings bases of domestic, foreign policies of Iran

Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said in a ceremony in the presence of Chinese intellectuals that mutual respect is accepted by all countries, but a few countries suffer “delusions of grandeur”, which is seen in their political literature and stances.

Keshavarzzadeh said that based on their economic development, they think that they are the superior race, while all their wealth comes from exploitation of other countries. And that’s why they try their best to keep other countries away from advanced technologies.

You see how the White House is trying to throw a spanner in the works of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, while the US owns the biggest nuclear arsenal in the world, he said.

He added that Imam Khomeini believed that the US was interfering in Iran’s domestic affairs under Shah’s rule and didn’t let the Iranians decide their own fate, an example of which was the toppling of the democratically-elected government of Iran in 1953.

He said Imam Khomeini's teachings involved “self-confidence”, meaning that if a country becomes independent and struggles for its goals, it will definitely reach its goals.

Iran’ advances in nano technology, nuclear science, biotechnology, and other fields, also Iran’s sending tankers to Venezuela without being afraid of the US sanctions and hitting the invading US stealth drone wouldn’t have been possible without Imam Khomeini’s teachings.

