3rd group of Iranian nationals in Spain return home

The extraordinary flight transferred 221 Iranian nationals who had earlier requested to return home.

The first group of Iranian expatriates in Spain demanding return to the country, including students, returned home amid coronavirus spread, and this was the first direct flight from Madrid to Tehran after 16 years.

The second group also came back on May 6.

According to Spanish government's reports, 239,932 people have so far been infected by COVID19 and 27,127 have been killed.

