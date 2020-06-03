Jun 3, 2020, 9:24 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83809999
0 Persons

Tags

3rd group of Iranian nationals in Spain return home

3rd group of Iranian nationals in Spain return home

Madrid, June 3, IRNA – Upon the efforts made by Iranian diplomatic mission in Spain and coordination of Iran Air, third group of Iranian nationals in Spain returned to Iran.

The extraordinary flight transferred 221 Iranian nationals who had earlier requested to return home.

The first group of Iranian expatriates in Spain demanding return to the country, including students, returned home amid coronavirus spread, and this was the first direct flight from Madrid to Tehran after 16 years.

The second group also came back on May 6.

According to Spanish government's reports, 239,932 people have so far been infected by COVID19 and 27,127 have been killed.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 17 =