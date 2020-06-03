Iraqi president calls for developing electricity, water coop with Iran

Iraqi Presidential office announced on Wednesday that in his meeting with Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Salih underlined the importance of maintaining coordination and cooperation with Iran in electricity and water fields.

He also called for confronting the complicated situation in the region aiming to materialize security and stability.

Meanehile, Ardakanian stressed Iran's readiness for maintaining cooperation and supporting Iraq in all fields.

He also expressed Iran's determination to continue investment in energy sector of Iraq and exchanging experiences.

Both sides discussed ways to promote all-out relations in line with mutual interests.

