Iran, Iraq review developing bilateral relations

Ardakanian is supposed to hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and governor of the Iraqi central bank.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Ardakanian held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart.

Ardakanian also met with Ali Abdul Amir Alavi, Iraq's Minister of Finance.

Amir Alavi is slated to visit Iran upon his Iranian counterpart's invitation.

During his stay, Ardakanian is scheduled to hold talks with the Iraqi officials.

Developing Tehran-Baghdad electricity cooperation, synchronizing electricity grids, establishing cooperation in education, and developing power grids are among the topics that will be discussed by both sides.

