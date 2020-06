Jahanpour said that 3,134 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 70 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,557 cases are in critical condition.

He added that 997,009 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Jahanpour urged people to observe smart social distancing plan and wear masks.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish