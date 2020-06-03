Iraqi minister hails importing electricity from Iran

Hantoush appreciated Iran's aid to export 1200MW of electricity to Iraq

He added that Iraq has put on the agenda paying disbursement of importing electricity from Iran.

Hantoush hoped that volume of import will not decrease in summer.

The Iraqi electricity minister noted that Baghdad is eager to solve all problems.

Iraq is after taking advantage of Iran's experiences in electricity field.

Meanwhile, Ardakanian said his visit to Baghdad is aimed at developing cooperation.

He said Iran's interest is that neighbors are in good condition, adding that "we are ready to develop cooperation with Iraqi friends".

Ardakanian noted that about one and a half year ago Iran and Iraq signed an agreement to improve electricity industry of Iraq.

Despite problems in supplying gas for power plants, Iran made efforts for fulfilling Iraq's demands, he reiterated.

During his stay, Ardakanian is scheduled to hold talks with Iraqi officials.

Developing Tehran-Baghdad electricity cooperation, synchronizing electricity grids, establishing cooperation in education, and developing power grids are among the topics that will be discussed by both sides.

