Iran, Afghanistan discuss Afghan peace

Afghanistan's High Council of Reconciliation office announced that both sides discussed the prisoner swap and the peace process in Afghanistan.

Iranian diplomat and Afghan official conferred on issues of mutual interest and developing relations.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani said that Iran's policy is expanding ties with neighbors and will stand by the people and government of Afghanistan for the country's development, peace, stability, and security.

Referring to Iran's measures to fight coronavirus and providing free services for the Afghan people residing in Iran, President Rouhani said the free service for the Afghans in Iran will continue.

He said that Iran considers the expansion of peace and security in Afghanistan as the expansion of peace and security for itself.

9376**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish