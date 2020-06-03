Supreme Leader to address nation in within hours

In addition to different channels of the Iranian state television, the Leader's speech will be also available in his official Instagram page and Twitter account as well as his website (KHAMENEI.IR).

Ayatollah Khamenei has given a speech every year for the large crowd of people who gathered at the mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic. But this year, the ceremony at the mausoleum is cancelled due to the restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran to victory (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictator powers across the world.

