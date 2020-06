Mousavi vehemently slammed the Tuesday terrorist attack which resulted in killing Prayer leader of the mosque, Mohammad Ayaz Niazi.

He also sympathized with the Afghan government and peace-seeking people.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs, a bomb has been placed inside the mosque.

The terrorist attack killed one and injured two others.

No group or individual has yet claimed the responsibility of the Kabul attack.

9376**2050

