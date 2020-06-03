Iran's embassy condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Escalation of violence and recent systematic and criminal acts by some terrorist groups were aimed at creating insecurity in Afghanistan, Iranian embassy stated.

The Iranian embassy denounced aggressions against civilians in Afghanistan and sympathized with families of victims, Afghan government and nation.

According to Afghanistan Ministry of Interior Affairs, a bomb had been placed inside the mosque.

The terrorist attack killed one and injured two others.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed the responsibility of Kabul attack.

