Envoy: US sanctions reach level of crime against humanity

The Iranian diplomat said that "at the outset, let me thank you and the distinguished panelists for taking the time to participate in this important webinar. I’m certain that today’s discussions will further enhance our understanding of the impact of UCMs on the global fight against Covid-19.

From the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, it was evident that COVID-19 was not a national issue but, in fact, a much larger scale global issue. The rapid spread of the virus proved that this enemy cannot be defeated without resorting to joint efforts of all countries and international organizations in a spirit of multilateralism, cooperation and solidarity.

However, as the entire world continues to work together to contain the Covid-19, we witness that the US continues to impose unilateral coercive measures, including illegal economic sanctions, on a number of countries including those that are greatly suffering from the grave consequences of the pandemic.

It is an undeniable fact that the continuation of UCMs, including illegitimate sanctions, especially during this pandemic which has led to the consequent death of innocent people, passes the redlines of “economic terrorism” and “health terrorism” and reaches the level of a crime against humanity."

He went on to note that "the unilateral coercive measures constitute a serious obstacle to the fulfillment of countries’ fundamental right to obtain the necessary means to contain and defeat COVID-19.

Given these facts, the US’ illegal sanctions have posed a serious threat to the Iranian people’s right to health and access to essential medicines and medical equipment. The US baselessly claims that the UCMs do not cover food and medical supplies, but in reality, they are because the exclusion and deprivation of countries from the international banking system deprives them of the ability to acquire them through existing commercial and financial mechanisms.

In conclusion, I would like to reiterate that the international community needs to come together and promote multilateralism and strengthen its solidarity to reject and eliminate any unilateral coercive measures and work together based on human values as well as moral principles to effectively control and resolve this catastrophic crisis."

