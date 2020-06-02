Official: Volume of exports three times more than imports

Modares Khiabani said we have put on the agenda implementing 100 projects with 170b tomans credit which will create job opportunity for 400,000 people.

He added that all trade sectors, including shipping and banks, are involved with sanctions.

Modares Khiabani noted that the private sector is smart and we have $400m worth of goods at ports, 1 million tons of products in basements and 700 tons goods are being unloaded at ports.

He went on to say that people living at borders play a major role in exports since 60% of exports are through borders.

"If we want to have surge in production, we should increase domestic production otherwise we will increase dependence to foreign countries," Modares Khiabani added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish