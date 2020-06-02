Veep: Imam Khomeini always trusted people

Jahangiri said Iranian month of Khordad is the month of memories, epics and incidents, adding that each day of this month is a chapter in "our history".

In such a day, the Iranian nation understood the nature and the dependence and arrogance of the former regime of deposed Shah, he added.

Imam Khomeini who founded freedom and progress on the basis of religion trusted people everywhere and in every situation.

Imam Khomeini, who led the Islamic Revolution of Iran (1979), passed away in 1989 at the age of 87.

His charismatic character and political approach inspired many leaders and popular uprisings against dictator powers across the world.

