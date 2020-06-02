Iranian, German researchers discover new species of fossils  

A genus is a taxonomic rank used in the biological classification of living and fossil organisms, as well as viruses, in biology. In the hierarchy of biological classification, the genus comes above species and below family.

The species is the smallest classification unit of creatures, which refers to a group of them who have a genetic and structural relationship with each other and after reproduction are able to pass on their traits to future generations.

The Ferdowsi University of Mashhad announced that researchers studied Permian ammonites in northwestern Iran and discovered macro-fossils with an approximate lifespan of 253 million years.

The fossils are from the sedimentary sequence of Alibashi region formation located on the banks of the Aras River and east of Jolfa.

In a separate study, researchers of Ferdowsi University of Mashad together with those in Islamic Azad University of Isfahan, Museum für Naturkunde, and Adam Mickiewicz University of Poland found new species of fossils.

